Terramar Museum with kids art collection

Terramar Museum Bonaire
Fotocredit: Terramar Museum Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- After having been closed for some time, mainly due to water damage, the Terramar museum will soon open their doors again with a children’s art exhibition. 

Currently, the youngsters are in their second week of creating their artworks. Under the guidance of teacher Joanne from Prisma Arts and teacher Lianne from Terramar they have received both information about the culture of Bonaire and how to translate it into their own personal artwork. The title of the exposition is ‘I can do anything’. 

The exhibition will open on December 10 at 2 PM and there is a 5 dollar entry fee. 


