Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week on Bonaire

Redactie
2024-03-19 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK- The Terramar museum, in collaboration with other partners, is organizing the third edition of Global Money Week (GMW) on Bonaire. GMW is a campaign aimed at raising awareness among young people about finance, organized by the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development).

It is an annual campaign that emphasizes the importance of financial literacy, ensuring that our youth are financially aware from a young age and gradually acquire the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to make sound financial decisions, ultimately achieving financial well-being and resilience. 

Various presentations will take place at local schools in partnership with organisations such as Ennia, the Chamber of Commerce, MCB, and Qredits.

