Terrance Drew Jr will be guest speaker again at Remarkable Teens Gala

ORANJESTAD- Terrance Drew Jr will be one of the guest speakers at the Remarkable Teens Award Distribution Gala. This was confirmed by Master Ishn Courtar of the Remarkable Teen organization.

“We are elated to announce that we have chosen two extraordinary young adults who are within the motive and purpose of the Remarkable Teen Program. The chosen youngsters are extraordinary, respectable individuals in which I believe Statian teens can emulate.

Courtar said that in 2023 a formal invitation was sent to Jr to be one of the guest speakers, which invitation he accepted. The second speaker will be announced soon.

The Awards Gala will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Lions Den commencing at 6:00 PM.

Merits

Terrance Drew Jr is the son of St. Kitts & Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew. He is, however, also know for his own merits as an entrepreneur and someone who is very active in the social sector. “His dedication to Philanthropy, Entrepreneurship and Financial Freedom makes him a true inspiration”, says Courtar about the guest speaker.