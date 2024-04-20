Education Test and exam experts visit Scholengemeenschap Bonaire Redactie 20-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The purpose of the visit was to provide training to examiners. Photo: SGB

KRALENDIJK – Assessment experts of Cito in The Netherlands recently visited Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) to train examiners from the VMBO and Liseo Bonaire on test quality.

The visit also contributes to raising awareness about the Caribbean region among examiners.

Unit director Barbara Sol from Liseo Bonaire expresses gratitude to the Cito visitors, as well as to teachers Arjen Galema (biology), Madelon Groenheiden (mathematics), Natalie Schols (English), and Twan Huijbers (economics and business economics).