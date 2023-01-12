The AFBW union holds digital board elections

KRALENDIJK – On January 17 and 18, 2023, the board election will take place at the General Federation of Bonairean Employees (AFBW).

The union takes a modern approach; the elections take place entirely digitally. The digital ballot box will open on Tuesday, January 17 at 8 a.m. and close on Wednesday, January 18 at 12 a.m.

AFBW is currently the largest union on Bonaire with eight hundred members spread over 8 affiliated companies, namely Cargill, BWM, Fundashon Cas Boneriano, Fundashon Mariadal, Bonlab, Divi Flamingo, Kooyman and Selibon.

A special committee has been appointed to supervise the elections, consisting of Ewald Abdul as chairman, Norwin Willem as secretary and Eric Vlijt as member.

Participate

The Election Commission calls on the members of the union to participate in the elections. “With this you give the new board great support and you also make the union strongly in the negotiations for better terms and conditions of employment,” said a call from the commission.

The AFBW has not been idle in recent years. Various collective labor agreements have been concluded and various companies have joined the union, which were previously affiliated with other unions or did not yet have a union at all.