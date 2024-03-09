News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
2024-03-09 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- Earlier this week, the demolition of the auditorium at the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) commenced.
The auditorium is being demolished to make room for expansion and new construction. Many former students of the SGB will have fond memories of the building where various school events, introductions, the opening of the school year, and performances took place.
Entrance
Another entrance to the school has been created to ensure that the work can be carried out without endangering students or visitors.
