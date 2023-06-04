The Bellafonte Awarded by TripAdvisor in 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel

KRALENDIJK – The Bellafonte Luxury Oceanfront Hotel in Belnem has been recognized by TripAdvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for Hotels, ranking first out of 137 accommodations on Bonaire.

The awards honor travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers around the world on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on TripAdvisor, distinguishing them as travelers’ favorites for 2023.

Pleased

“We are delighted by the fact that we have received the Best of The Best award for the second year in a row”, said Luite Berkenbosch, CEO at The Bellafonte. Operations Manager Carlijn Verf adds to that by saying “We are always going above and beyond for our guests and we try to go the extra mile in order to meet their needs. We are very pleased to be awarded by all the great reviews from our guests and we will continue to do our utmost for our guests in order to receive the Best of the Best award next year again”.

