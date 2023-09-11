The Bonaire Culinair autumn edition will start on September 21st

KRALENDIJK – The Bonaire Culinair autumn edition will take place from September 21st to October 5th. During these 15 days, various restaurants, food trucks, and culinary establishments on Bonaire will offer special menus and dishes suitable for the season.

Bonaire, previously recognized as a Culinary Capital by the World Food Travel Association, organizes such events to reaffirm its position on the global culinary map. Helmi Smulders, a renowned culinary writer, will report on the gastronomic developments and experiences on the island during this period.

A newcomer to this year’s event lineup is the restaurant Meat & Eat, an establishment known for its street art-inspired decor. Most restaurants offer a delightful 3-course menu for only USD 39.50 per person, but it’s important to note that there are exceptions, so it is advisable to check the menus with prices on the website.

Win Prizes

Visitors to the participating locations can enter a prize draw with various products and experiences to win. The Bonaire Culinair autumn edition provides a glimpse into the current culinary trends and innovations on the island. More details and a full list of participating restaurants are available on the official website.