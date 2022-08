KRALENDIJK- After a long period of preparation and waiting for the permit to officially start, The Coffeebar Bonaire will open its doors to the public on August 24.

The new coffee shop, which is located in the building where Mi Porón used to be located, will be open daily from 7 am to 7 pm.

Apparently, the opening of the coffee bar is eagerly awaited on the island. A Facebook Page about the opening received more than 400 likes in a few days time. A huge number for a local company.