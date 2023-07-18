KRALENDIJK – Yesterday, the Disney Cruise Fantasy docked in Bonaire for the first time. The Disney Cruise Fantasy is a luxury cruise ship specially designed to provide families and Disney lovers with an unforgettable sea experience.

Deputy Jolinda Craane and harbor master Gunther Flanigen were present to warmly welcome the Disney Cruise Fantasy and thank it for its contribution to Bonaire’s tourism. Craane handed the ship’s captain the flag of Bonaire and explained the meaning behind it. She also offered him a flag pin. Harbor Master Flanigen gave him a framed photo of the cruise ship’s arrival in Bonaire.