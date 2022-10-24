The Dominican Republic is lowering tax on air travel

SANTO DOMINGO- As of November 1, 2022 The Dominican Republic will stop charging 10 dollars for the issuance of so-called Tourist Cards for passengers who arrive by plane.

The measure was announced by the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) of the Dominican Republic, José Ernesto Marte Piantini. This week Piantini met with representatives of the main airlines operating in the country, including the Dominican Airlines Association (ADLA), the Dominican Republic Airlines Association, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Copa Airlines, Delta, Air Caraibes, Iberia, Air Century, Arajet, Red Air and Sky High Aviation Services, among other companies.

The basis for the tax was introducted all the way back to 1966. In the year 2017, the tax was incorporated in all airline tickets. “However, in practice, this mechanism has been inefficient and bureaucratic, with unfriendly procedures before the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII), which do not facilitate or guarantee the recovery of the amount”, said Piantini.

High taxes

The elimination of the tourist card charge on airline tickets, according to Dominican authorities, is an important step in the right direction. They point out that in the Caribbean states charge an average of USD 70 in taxes and fees, which always arouses criticism from airlines and organizations such as IATA.

Among others IATA and the Caribbean Development bank has time and again warned that the Caribbean states are killing especially inter-regional travel with their high taxes. Taxes often amount to about 50% of the total ticket costs.