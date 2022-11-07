The Government of Bonaire and the World Bank to organize Town Hall Meetings

KRALENDIJK – Commissioned by the public entity Bonaire, the World Bank is studying sustainable carrying capacity for urban and tourism scenarios for the island. The research will support the Executive Council in making strategic choices regarding sustainable development.

The initial data collection phase included a resident survey that documented local priorities and sentiments towards urban and tourism development, and expert interviews were held with key stakeholders across various sectors. The next phase of the project starting now includes town hall meetings where residents are invited to join and share their vision for the sustainable development of Bonaire. From November 8th through November 10th, 2022 various town hall sessions will be organized in the different neighborhoods on the island.



We hereby cordially invite you to join one of the following Town Hall Sessions. Entrance is free and registration is not necessary.

Town Hall Sessions

Date: November 8th, 2022

Place: Captain Don’s Habitat, Hato

Time: 7.00 PM to 9:00 PM



Date: November 9th, 2022

Place: Jong Bonaire, Playa

Time: 7.00 PM to 9:00 PM



Date: November 10th, 2022

Place: Posada Para Mira, Rincon

Time: 7.00 PM to 9:00 PM

“Developing in a sustainable and responsible manner is of great importance to Bonaire. We are at a crossroad in time where we need to make informed and well-thought-out decisions for the future of our island. It is important to have the right data and insights in order to make these decisions. We are very happy with all the input we already got from all of you and are looking forward to more in-dept conversations during the townhall meetings”, says Commissioner Hennyson Thielman of Economy, Tourism and Finance.

According to James Kroon, commissioner of Infrastructure and environment continues, certain choices will have to be made: “We see our island grow, and know it is important to take some conscious decisions towards the future. Infrastructure is under pressure and we are working on a revised Spatial Development Plan. This research will help us in this process. We are looking forward to hear your insights next week concerning the sustainable growth scenarios”.

The program is financed by the European Union-funded Technical Assistance Program for Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance in Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) managed by the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR). The program is part of the Caribbean OCTs Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Program (RESEMBID).

The government of Bonaire and The World Bank encourage all residents of Bonaire to participate at one of the Town Hall meetings and their voice to such an important undertaking as defining the future growth of the island’s carrying capacity.