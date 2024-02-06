The Hague focuses this year solely on small electricity connections

DEN HAAG – The Dutch cabinet has decided to strictly direct its utilities policy focus this year towards households with small connections. This is written by Minister Carola Schouten of Poverty and State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen to the Second Chamber.

This marks a change from previous years, where companies with large connections could also benefit from certain subsidies and measures.

The goal is to limit the costs of gas, electricity, drinking water, and telecom for households and align them with the rates in European Netherlands.

The Social Minimum Commission, which advised on the cost control of utilities, emphasized the importance of keeping these essential services accessible and affordable.

With subsidies for lowering fixed drinking water rates and additional resources from the purchasing power package, previous measures have already ensured that consumer prices come closer to the level of European Netherlands, says the cabinet.

Special attention is given to energy costs, where the network tariffs have been aligned with those in European Netherlands since 2014. During the coronavirus years and the energy cap of 2022-2023, these measures were further intensified, leading to the network tariff for all connections being temporarily subsidized to zero dollars. This policy, which mainly benefits households with a smaller budget, continues with an emphasis on small connections.

Internet

In the field of telecom, the cabinet is also taking steps to increase accessibility. With a structural subsidy for fixed internet for all end-users and an extra increase in 2024, the cheapest subscriptions are made more affordable.

As a result, prices are at or even below the level of European Netherlands, which is a significant step towards equal digital accessibility.

These guidelines and subsidies are a response to the recommendations of the Commission of Glenn Thodé and aim to reduce costs for consumers while also ensuring the quality and accessibility of essential services.

By focusing on households with small connections, the cabinet says it aims to provide support where it is most needed.