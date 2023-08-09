The KMar and the KPCN conduct a joint search

KRALENDIJK- Following an arrest recently for intended cocaine smuggling to the Netherlands at Bonaire International Airport (BIA), the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) has started a further investigation under the name “Houtduif”.

Under the supervision of the judge commissioner, a house search was carried out this morning by the KMar in collaboration with the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN). A 44-year-old man has been arrested. The arrested suspect was transferred to the police station for further questioning by the KMar.

During the house search, a firearm, a so-called tile of hash of approx. 1 kilo, a so-called pusher ball with presumably cocaine of approx. 350 grams and mobile telephones were seized. A search was also carried out in the European Netherlands at the same time. Mobile phones were also seized. The Forensic Investigation Unit of KPCN will conduct a further investigation into the firearm and the narcotics. The telephones will be read by the KMar and/or the Digital Investigation Unit of KPCN.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is responsible, among other things, for police duties at the BIA airport and also conducts investigations into incidents at the airport. The latter is led by the BES Public Prosecution Service.