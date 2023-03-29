The Netherlands donates Covid vaccines to Belize

BELIZE CITY – Belize yesterday received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Netherlands, intended for the inoculation of five to eleven-year-old children in the Central American country.

The consignment of vaccine from Pfizer was handed over by the Honorary Consul of the Netherlands in Belize, Vanessa Retreage, and received by the Director of Public Health, Melissa Diaz.

Diaz said at the handover that the country is grateful for the help from the Netherlands. The vaccination campaign for children is part of the government’s overall COVID-19 prevention program in Belmopan.