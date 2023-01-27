The Netherlands is third-largest importer of Colombian goods

BOGOTA- The Netherlands is an increasingly important importer of goods from Colombia. The export of Colombian products to the Netherlands has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

For example, the import of Colombian products in the Netherlands grew by no less than 197% between 2021 and 2022. This has made the Netherlands the third largest export destination in Colombia, with a total of 4.5% of the total value exported by the country.

The products that show the most growth are food products – including agri-food – and textiles such as clothes.

“The growth in exports is the product of the hard work of various entities promoting bi-national trade,” said Jan Willem van Bokhoven, executive director of the Dutch-Colombian Chamber of Commerce, known as Holland House.

Positive

Van Bokhoven has good expectations about trade relations between the two countries in the near future. “Once the relationships exist, we often see them grow further and become more important”.