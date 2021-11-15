The number of students on MBO Bonaire has grown quite drastically













KRALENDIJK- MBO Bonaire has almost 50% more students than four years ago. This is mainly due to the enormous growth in the number of BBL students. In 2017 there were 10 and in 2021 there will be 203.



After 2017, MBO Bonaire has taken a close look at all courses. Several courses have been discontinued in order to restore the quality of education. At the same time, MBO Bonaire has set up several new BBL courses. They do this in collaboration with the business community in order to match the demand in the market.



A good example of this is the new security guard training. For years there has been a demand from the government and the private security sector for a good MBO training for security guards. In close collaboration with the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN), JICN, private security organizations, ROA and SVPB, MBO Bonaire looked at the content of the training. In this way a training has been developed that fully meets the exam requirements and the island situation on Bonaire. The BBL security guard training started this academic year with 25 students.



BBL Courses



The BBL courses Childcare, Technology and Legal Assistant were also created in response to a demand from the market. Liset de Keijzer, unit director MBO Bonaire, explains: “We are often approached by an organization that has a wish for trained personnel. We will then investigate whether this question is widely supported and what the possibilities are for setting up a subsequent training. For example, we are now investigating whether the island needs training in retail.” In this way, MBO Bonaire aims to further professionalize the island and its working population.



In a BBL study, students combine work with school. “And that is not always easy. Yet we are struck by how much enthusiasm our BBL students are going back to school. We greatly admire their perseverance to combine school, work and family.”



MBO Bonaire is always open for a non-binding conversation with the business community. Visit www.mbobonaire.com/bedrijven for more information and contact details.