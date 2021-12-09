The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and chain partners organize Conflict and Crisis Management exercise at Bonaire airport













2 Shares

KRALENDIJK – In the morning of Friday, 10th of December, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (Koninklijke Marechaussee, KMar), together with chain partners, will organise an exercise Conflict and Crisis Management (Conflict- en Crisisbeheersing, CCB) at Bonaire International Airport. The exercise will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. near the catering building at the airport. Smoke may be visible, this is part of the exercise.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is charged with, among other things, police duties at and around the airport, and also provides support to the police force when necessary. Acting in crisis situations is therefore an important part of the mission and in the cooperation.

In cooperation with the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, KPCN), the Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands (Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland, BKCN), the Public Entity of Bonaire (Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire, OLB) and Bonaire International Airport (BIA) a crisis scenario will be practiced during the exercise in order to be well prepared for a possible disaster. The experiences of the exercise will give insight into what is going well in the cooperation and where fine-tuning and professionalisation is needed.

Recently, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee employees attended a two-day training course focused on conflict and crisis management. The training was provided by the Bureau for Conflict and Crisis Management, part of the KMar’s National Tactical Command (Landelijk Tactisch Commando, LTC). The objective of the training was to further expand the knowledge and skills of the personnel to be able to act adequately in the event of a crisis or calamity; the exercise on the 10th of December fits well with this.