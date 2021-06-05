Third Cargo ship for Don Andres















The Hermano Mirlo arriving together with the Don Andres. Photo: Government of Bonaire

Kralendijk- Yesterday the newest addition to the fleet of Don Andres visited Bonaire for the first time. The third vessel to reinforce the fleet so far existing of the Don Andres and the Doña Luisa, Hermano Mirlo, visited Bonaire for the first time.

The Hermano Mirlo is slightly bigger than the Don Andres. Captain Willkelly Marcano of the new vessel received a flag out of the hands of Island Governor Edison Rijna at the occasion of the first call. The new ship was also the first to moor at the new extension of the Nello Craane pier.







From now on the Hermano Mirlo will make regular calls to Bonaire and will mostly be used for the transportation of containers between Curaçao and Bonaire.