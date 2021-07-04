Kralendijk- The Covid-19 situation in Bonaire, once again, seems under control with 3 days without a single new infection.
A total of 18 people went in for a test. All tests turned out negative for the Covid-19 marker.
On the other hand, there are no new recoveries. The total active cases still stand at 12.
Also read:
- Petition calls for Stop to Excavations at St. Eustatius’ African Burial Ground
- SXM Airport Keeps Generators on to ensure Continuity
- Third day without new Covid infections on Bonaire
- Cruise Tourism Tripled on Bonaire between 2012 and 2019
- Saba’s Island Council Happy with Productive Meetings in The Netherlands
- Air Belgium Welcomed in Curaçao
- Bonaire Government retracts earlier statement about cause for delay in Road Maintenance Program
- Again zero new cases on Saturday
- Easy access to our news
- Statia’s New Airport now Fully Operational
- Tender for Affordable Maritime Connectivity Saba & St. Eustatius
- Saba Delegation takes part in Workshop and Meetings
- Drastic Upgrading Planned for Bachelors Beach
- Saba’s Emancipation Day 2021
- TCB and Government of Bonaire attend the FCCA cruise summit in Miami