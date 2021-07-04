4 July 2021 19:41 pm
Third day without new Covid infections on Bonaire

Kralendijk- The Covid-19 situation in Bonaire, once again, seems under control with 3 days without a single new infection.

A total of 18 people went in for a test. All tests turned out negative for the Covid-19 marker.

On the other hand, there are no new recoveries. The total active cases still stand at 12.

