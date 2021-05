3 Shares

Kralendijk: On Saturday, May 1, 2021 there are 13 active Covid-cases left on Bonaire. Out of the 9 people who got tested yesterday, only 1 person tested positive.

On the other hand, four persons recovered. This leads to a total amount of active cases left; three less than was the case yesterday.







Currently there are only 4 patients still hospitalized due to Covid-19 related symptoms.