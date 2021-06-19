19 June 2021 20:39 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Thirteen Active Covid-cases on Bonaire

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Thirteen Active Covid-cases on Bonaire

118

Kralendijk- On Saturday there are thirteen active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. A total of 29 people got tested on Friday. This yielded one positive cases.

At the same time, one active cases recovered, keeping the total active cases on the island at 13.

The Government calls on everyone who feels any symptoms to call the toll free 0800 0800 number to get tested.

Also read:

en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish