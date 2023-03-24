This weekend, daylight saving time starts in the Netherlands

KRALENDIJK – Daylight saving time starts this weekend in the Netherlands. The clock will be set one hour forward during the night from Saturday to Sunday, which means that the time difference between Bonaire and the Netherlands will be 6 hours again.

If you live on Bonaire or the other Caribbean Islands and have international appointments, it’s important to take the time difference into account. Arrival and departure times of flights may change due to the time change, so keep this in mind when traveling to or from the Netherlands or other European countries.