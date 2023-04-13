This year will see first annual Yoga & Wellness Festival on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has announced that our island will host its first annual Yoga & Wellness Week from June 19 to 25, 2023 in collaboration with the Bindu Yoga & Healing Center.

The week-long festival will feature yoga retreats, wellness and rejuvenation packages to help guests enhance their overall spiritual experience. Held by world-renowned teacher and influencer Laruga Glaser, the Ashtanga Yoga Retreat will focus on the specifics of the Ashtanga Primary series.

During this retreat, Laruga will help yogis to dive deeper into the fundamentals of Ashtanga yoga practice and yoga philosophy.

