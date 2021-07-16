Three additional infections on Bonaire

Kralendijk- For Friday there are 3 new positive cases on Bonaire. Following the 5 cases of Thursday, there are 3 new infections. This means that the total number of infections has gone up with 8 in a mere two days.
The total number of positive cases on Bonaire is 16 at present. In many countries, even the ones with relatively high vaccination grades, there is a growth in the number of positive cases.
Out of the 3 new cases on Friday, 1 is a visitor, while the other two are residents. Government calls on residents to remain vigilant, and to try and keep observing hygiene rules such as social distancing and regular hand washing.
