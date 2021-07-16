16 July 2021 17:00 pm
OLB

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

OLB
Three additional infections on Bonaire

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Three additional infections on Bonaire

126

Kralendijk- For Friday there are 3 new positive cases on Bonaire. Following the 5 cases of Thursday, there are 3 new infections. This means that the total number of infections has gone up with 8 in a mere two days.

The total number of positive cases on Bonaire is 16 at present. In many countries, even the ones with relatively high vaccination grades, there is a growth in the number of positive cases.

Out of the 3 new cases on Friday, 1 is a visitor, while the other two are residents. Government calls on residents to remain vigilant, and to try and keep observing hygiene rules such as social distancing and regular hand washing.

OLB

Also read:

en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish