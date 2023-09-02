2 september 2023 07:18 am

Three civil servants take Oath of Office, four celebrate anniversary on St. Eustatius

Photo: Government of St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – Thursday witnessed the swearing-in of four new Civil Servants at the Public Entity St. Eustatius. They are Wade Rivers, Diego Marquez, and Andrea Bennett – who took the Oath of Office on Thursday, August 31, 2023

At the same ceremony, four civil servants with a combined 110 years of service to the people of Statia were also recognized. Of the four, Bernadine Pandt and Andrew Brissett each have given 40 years of service. The others are Shanna Mercer-Gibbs (20 years) and Andre Brissett (10 years).

