Three day training for Saba Splash Employees















The participants to the training, trainers Fred Rihkers and David Den Dulk (right and full left) and Commissioner Bruce Zagers

THE BOTTOM- Personnel of drinking water bottling plant Saba Splash last week completed a three-day training on important aspects in the production, bottling and distribution of drinking water.

The training was done by Water Opleidingen from the Netherlands and Vitens Evides International (VEI) assisted with the coordination of the training.

Plant manager Oscar L. van der Kaap and Saba Splash employees Justin W. P. Linzey and Shannon Levenston participated in the training. This was a training to refresh their knowledge, but also to learn new techniques which ensure the quality of the water during the sampling process and the bottling process. Other aspects were also part of the training, such employee safety and hygienic working.

Pleased

Overall the trainers Fred Rihkers and David Den Dulk were very pleased with the Saba Splash employees and the facility, which was constructed with funding of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (I&W) in the Netherlands. The facility opened early November last year. At the new plant, 3-gallon and 5-gallon water bottles are filled, using a state-of-the-art system that produces healthy, safe and affordable drinking water, providing a basic need for the Saba people.

“We are fortunate to have such a professional bottling plant here on Saba. Now we have a properly trained and dynamic team that will ensure that the quality of Saba Splash is well maintained,” said Commissioner Bruce Zagers. The Commissioner congratulated the team upon the completion of the training and thanked them for their efforts in building the Saba Splash brand.