26 maart 2023 11:34 am

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Three masked suspects invade Belnem Home

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, March 25th, around 10:45 PM, the police station received a notification of a robbery that took place at a residence in Belnem, where four people were present.

Three suspects with covered faces entered the house and injured one of the individuals inside. The suspects fled before the police arrived at the scene. The victim received medical treatment on-site from ambulance personnel.

The police have started the search for the three suspects. KPCN reminds the public to call 715 8000 or the anonymous line 9310 if they have seen anything suspicious

