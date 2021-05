2 Shares

Kralendijk- With three new infections and three recoveries, the total number of ‘active’ Covid-19 cases is unchanged on Saturday.

A total of 32 people went in to get tested, of which 3 turned out positive. The covid-19 figures are now more or less stationary for over a week. According to Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra, most if not all infections are now in the younger age bracket.







In the age group above 60 there has not been a single infection for several weeks now.