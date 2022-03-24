Three Officers Statia receive Promotion

ORANJESTAD – Three Officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) in Sint-Eustatius were recently promoted. Minushka Woodley and Juan Carlos Spanner were promoted to the position of brigadier and officer Frank Nous was promoted by passing a course as neighborhood (community) officer.

Present at the ceremony om March 22 were KPCN Chief of Police Jose Rosales; Inspector of Police, Chief of Basic Police Care St. Eustatius Robelto Hodge; Chief of Basic Police Care Saba Inspector Wingrove Baker; KPCN Communication Advisor Miluska Hansen; and Officers Myriena Sintiago and Zackary Janga.

Spanner and Nous could not be present at the ceremony due to illness. Ozzie Spanner accepted the diploma on behalf of his son Juan Carlos and Hodge accepted on behalf of Nous. Sintiago also did the training with Woodley and Spanner, but she received her diploma in Bonaire and attended the ceremony as she wanted to celebrate with the rest of the class.