Three potential bidders for PJIAE’s new Baggage Handling System 

Mirto Breell, Director of PJIAE Project Management Unit and Anton Suurmeijer, Procurement Officer of the PJIAE Project Management Unit facilitated the virtual meeting

PHILIPSBURG- Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) has completed another milestone in the selection process for the new Baggage Handling System for the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project.

A bid opening committee for the Equipment Package convened at the construction site office, to systematically open the electronically submitted bids on January 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm.

The bids received range from US $5 million to US $1 million. Submissions were forwarded by companies which included Alstef Group (Canada/Caribbean), ULMA (Spain), and G & S Airport Conveyor (North America).

Process

The bidding process is being performed according to the World Bank procurement regulations. The bidders were required to submit their bids on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, before 2:00 pm. The submissions were opened under the supervision of Baker Tilly, an independent Auditor, contracted to ensure integrity and compliance under specific guidelines.

The bid evaluation which begun on January 12th, 2022, and a contract should be awarded by February 2022.