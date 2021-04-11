Three to six times Bigger Budget needed to achieve Bonaire’s Tourism Goals













Sport Tourism offers great opportunities to the island, according to the Tourism Recovery Plan. Photo: Oneil.

Kralendijk- According to the Tourism Recovery plan presented by the Government of Bonaire, the island will need a three to six time bigger budget to set up a good and effective marketing campaign.

According to the Recovery Plan, tourism on Bonaire should be more exclusive. The idea is to attract a more exclusive kind of tourist to the island, for instance those who are looking for authentic experiences, but also those who are interested in the many types of sports which can be practiced on the island.







The current budget of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire lies around 1.2 million dollars per year. This, while about three to six million dollars would be needed to attract the desired type of visitor. “PR-plan and budgetDifferent reports and insights like the Strategic Tourism Master Plan show that the marketing budget of TCB should be between USD 3 million and USD 6 million per year to promote the island in a strong and competitive manner”, according to the plan.