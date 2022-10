KRALENDIJK- Nigel Hart, Terrence Clappers and Bimbi Clappers travelled to Outer Banks in North Caroline on Wednesday to compete in the OBX Wind Competitions to be held there between October 22 and 29.

The trip of the three boys was made possible by sponsorship from the sports institute INDEBON. One of Bonaire’s most famous windsurfers, Taty Frans, has committed himself self to organizing the trip.