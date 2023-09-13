TikTok Influencers Visit Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Between September 9th and 12th, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with its marketing agency from the United States, hosted 35 TikTok influencers from the US and Canada. This group has a combined reach of 40 million followers on TikTok and Instagram and created content about the cultural and sustainable aspects of Bonaire.

TikTok boasts 1.5 billion active monthly users, with a portion falling within the 18 to 34 age group. During the “TikTok Island Hop” event, the TikTok influencers got acquainted with Bonaire’s culture and nature. The event concluded at Grand Windsock Bonaire. You can find the content on TCB’s TikTok and Instagram pages.

After Bonaire, the TikTok influencers continued their journey to Curaçao.