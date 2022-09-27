Tim Muller new director of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland



Drs T.J (Tim) Muller MBA will become the new director and quartermaster of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK). The appointment will take effect per 1 December 2022.

The Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) is a collaboration between the various ministries for matters concerning the Public Entities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Tim Muller: “I am looking forward to continuing to build on the development of our three islands after the years on Saba. This time together with the RCN colleagues, parties involved in collective employment conditions and personnel policy, the Public Entities and the ministries. I was first allowed to do that as island secretary of Saba and later from this new, broader position. In addition, I like to get started with the extra assignment. That of quartermaster aimed at strengthening the public service to the inhabitants of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. We’re going to do that together; shoulder to shoulder with all involved”.

Tim is an experienced director with a proven record in and outside of The Hague and the Caribbean Netherlands. As an island secretary, he has shown to be adept at connecting the goals of Caribbean and European Netherlands for the islands, Saba in particular, and European Netherlands. I have come to know him as a connecting factor with a focus on the execution and the result and am looking forward to the new cooperation with Tim,” says Roald Lapperre, Director-General of Kingdom Relations at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

He takes over the position from Jan Helmond, who has been director RCN since 2014. Jan will continue to fulfil the role of deputy Kingdom Representative, as he has been doing, besides his role of director RCN since 2018.