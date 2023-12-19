Tip from DCNA: Discover Bonaire’s Biodiversity with the ObsIdentify App

KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) shares a handy tip for exploring the nature around you: use the ObsIdentify app.

Have you ever wondered about the animals or plants surrounding you? Perhaps a beautiful lizard, flower, or sea turtle? Now you can easily check by taking a photo with your smartphone and uploading it to the ObsIdentify app for identification.

With the ObsIdentify app, you can quickly and easily explore the nature around you and learn about the various species that Bonaire has to offer. It is user-friendly and available for free download!

Download the free ObsIdentify app here