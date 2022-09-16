Toddler Bonaire dies from streptococcal infection

KRALENDIJK- On Bonaire, a toddler died this week as a result of a serious infection caused by a bacteria group A streptococci.

The bacterium is not new on Bonaire, but can only lead to a serious infection in rare cases. Two more people in the same family have been infected with a serious infection as a result. These people have been hospitalized.

Group A Streptococcus is a bacterium that affects many people without being affected, but it can also cause various infections. Most infections are not bad. Almost all children have had a group A strep infection at some point (for example, impetigo, inflamed throat or red spots). Many people have the bacteria with them for a while without becoming ill themselves. The bacteria are mainly found in the nose, throat and on the skin. Coughing, sneezing and talking release small droplets of the bacterium into the air with which the bacterium can be spread between people. By washing the hands often with soap and water, but also by coughing and sneezing into the elbow or a disposable handkerchief and throwing it away immediately, the spread of this bacteria can be prevented.

Complaints

People who get sick from it often have mild complaints such as sore throat, chills, fever, skin rash or muscle aches in adults, but sometimes spots on the skin can also occur in children. In rare cases, a person can develop a serious infection as a result of this bacteria. This depends on bacteria but also on the health of the person who has the infection. People with a lower resistance are more likely to have a serious infection. A serious infection due to this bacteria can be very difficult to treat. If you have complaints as mentioned above, you can contact your GP.

Research

The Public Health Department, in collaboration with the hospital, is investigating which people have had intensive contact with the child who has become infected and who has had the serious infection. These people are tested for this bacterium and, if necessary, also treated according to the guidelines that apply. The Public Health department is in consultation with the RIVM in the Netherlands. The Public Health department is in contact with the general practitioners and also the school and daycare center involved. For more information, view the attached visual or for more information about the group A streptococcus bacteria, visit https://lci.rivm.nl/faq/groep-streptococcus