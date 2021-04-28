Toddler on Saba Dies by Drowning













The efforts to resuscitate the toddler were unsuccessful. Archive photo.

The Bottom, Saba- On Tuesday, April 27th , 2021 at around 9.45 AM, the police received a report of a toddler who had been found lifeless in a swimming pool at home.

The child ended up in the swimming pool unseen while playing. When the babysitter found the baby, help was sought and medical personnel started the resuscitation. Unfortunately it was to no avail and around 10.50 AM the 1,5 year old boy died.







Police have temporarily arrested the babysitter for further investigation. She was released later in the early evening hours in consultation with the Public Prosecution Office. There appeared to be no indication of any crime.

KPCN wishes the parents and other relatives of the deceased a lot of strength.