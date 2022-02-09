Toilet water from planes on Bonaire now also to water purification plant













KRALENDIJK- The Flamingo airport will soon be a bit more environmentally friendly, due to a different processing of waste water which is drained from the planes arriving at the island.

Where the waste water, mostly from the lavatories on board, was previously discharged into a well on the airport site, this will soon be dosed via the sewage system of the Water and Energy Company Bonaire (WEB) to the sewage water treatment plant.

After processing, the water becomes available again for irrigation of agricultural projects on the island, for example.

According to airport director Jos Hillen, this is a major improvement for the environment. “The project has now been awarded and the preparations for implementation are in full swing,” says Hillen.

Master plan

The airport is currently preparing for the implementation of a master plan that should lead to a significant improvement of the facilities. Although Bonaire International Airport (BIA) was also hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, passenger numbers seem to soon surpass the figures before the Corona crisis.