Ton Rooijers new director business operations Court of Justice 

WILLEMSTAD – On Friday, February 11, Ton Rooijers was sworn in by the President of the Court, Mauritsz de Kort, in the position of Director of Operations of the Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten and of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.
He will hold the position as of February 1, 2022 and will be a member of the board of the court as of this date. Rooijers has been appointed for a period of five years and succeeds Coryse Barendregt. With his accession, the board is complete again, which further consists of Mauritsz de Kort (president), Alexander van Rijen (vice president in charge of St. Maarten’s office), Jacques Keltjens (vice president in charge of Aruba’s office) and Maroeska Scholte (vice president in charge of Curaçao and Bonaire’s offices).
Years of experience
Due to his years of experience, Rooijers is no stranger to the judiciary. He worked as a non-judicial board member of the Rotterdam District Court from January 2013 to December 2021. Before that, he worked for 11 years at the Court of Haarlem as director of operations and board member.
