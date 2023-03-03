Top Cop releases Crime and Traffic figures for St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- End the end of February the Chief of Police for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) Alwyn Braaf, visited Sint Eustatius where he presented the Crime and Traffic figures for the year 2022, alongside with members of the local staff.

The figures outline the amount of criminal acts reported to the police in 2022 for the island of Sint Eustatius and were divided into the following categories: Property Crimes, Violent Crimes, Sex Offenses and Traffic figures.

Additionally, the date includes figures from department of Detection. In the year 2022, there were 64 cases of property crimes reported on the island of St. Eustatius of which 19 were solved, 29 remain unsolved. There were also 66 amounts of Violent Crimes reported to the police on St. Eustatius from which 35 were solved, 21 remain under investigation by the Detection Department or were archived due to a lack of evidence.

Furthermore, there were 3 cases of sex offenses reported and in regard to traffic there were 64 incidents of collisions on the island and there were 38 fines were given out for traffic law violations. The specific figures can be seen in the presentation.

Data improvement

During the presentation, representatives of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force provided context regarding the figures and shared plans to improve the data in the year 2023. Conclusively, the group jointly discussed efforts and potential collaborations that would contribute towards maintaining a safe island for everyone.