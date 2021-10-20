Tourism books delivered to our elementary schools













KRALENDIJk – On October 19th, 2021 Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) visited different elementary schools on the island to hand out the new Tourism book titled “Tourism on Bonaire an Authentic Experience” or in Papiamentu ‘Turismo na Boneiru Eksperensia Outéntiko’ to the youngsters of group 5 to 8.

This is the third edition of the tourism book ‘Turismo na Boneiru’, which was produced by TCB in collaboration with local author Denise de Jongh-Rekwest. Education is key and therefore TCB wishes to continue to invest in our school curriculum by providing tourism related books and reading materials.

Commissioner of Tourism, Mr. Hennyson Thielman joined CEO of TCB, Miles Mercera and Miss Tourism Bonaire Sunniva Manuel to hand out the first copies of the books to the principals of each elementary school.

This book is a great tool for our youngsters to learn more about tourism our local heritage and culture. Happy reading to all our kids!