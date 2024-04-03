Saba Tourism Bureau Saba launches Saba Art Month 2024 Redactie 2024-04-03 - 0 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM – The Saba Tourism Bureau on Tuesday announced the launch of the inaugural “Saba Art Month 2024,” a month-long celebration of Saba’s rich artistic heritage and vibrant contemporary art scene.

Scheduled to take place throughout the month of April, the event aims to showcase the diverse art styles and talents of the island while providing engaging activities for both locals and visitors alike.