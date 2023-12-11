Tourism Corporation Bonaire expects to achieve goals for 2023

KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) anticipates reaching the goals outlined in the Strategic Tourism Plan by the end of the year, particularly regarding the number of stay-over tourists.

TCB Director, Miles Mercera, shared this expectation during a joint press conference last week with key stakeholders, including the Public Entity Bonaire, Flamingo Airport, Bonhata, and the port office.

The actual realization of the forecasted number of tourists for 2023, as outlined in the strategic tourism plan, depends on the course of December. However, Mercera suggests that the prospects are promising.

In November 2023, a total of 13,910 stay-over visitors explored the island. “Bonaire has welcomed 153,501 stay-over visitors so far this year, surpassing the figures for the same period in 2019 and 2022,” stated Mercera.

Positive first quarter 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, the TCB director anticipates a further increase in the first quarter, attributed to expanded flights from various U.S. airlines and additional seat offerings between the islands by airline companies.