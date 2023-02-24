Tourism Corporation Bonaire introduces the first ‘Marshe di Rincon’

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) in partnership with Surround Vibe announces the first monthly Visitors Market titled ‘Marshe di Rincon’ that is taking place this Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

As part of the Tourism Recovery Plan, the Cruise Market in Rincon will feature local art, music, and food, with the aim of diversifying the tourism product, creating new experiences, and offering visitors an authentic experience that showcases the local culture.

“We are confident that this event will be a great success, and we need your full support in spreading the word to your colleagues, members, employees, and visitors. We hope to see you all this Sunday in Rincon to experience this new signature experience,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB.

TCB’s aim as part of its recovery plan is to create memorable authentic experiences for both locals, cruise/stay over visitors. Based on research, TCB has measured the need for an additional authentic market experience in Bonaire’s oldest village. Local entrepreneurs get the opportunity to share their local secrets and also be part of the benefits of this dynamic industry.

TCB presented this new signature event during the latest Town Hall Meeting organized with on island stakeholders and have now announced this great new product. Tour operators and taxi providers are encouraged to include the “Marshe di Rincon” in their itinerary as a stop during their tour on island.

The Cruise Market will take place this Sunday from 8am to 4pm at the corner of Kaya Rincon and Kaya Commerce.

The next Cruise Market is scheduled for March 31st, 2023.

