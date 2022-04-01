Tourism Corporation Bonaire joined Antor Netherlands

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) recently joined Antor Nederland, an association that brings tourist boards together.

Antor enables colleagues from other tourism bureaus responsible for the Dutch market to meet regularly and exchange experiences and knowledge. Emphasis is also placed on establishing closer relationships with the Dutch travel industry, press and bloggers. Aruba Tourism Authority is also affiliated with Antor.

Members

The network association currently represents 27 members. The board consists of the directors of the VVV offices of Belgium (Flanders), Belgium (Wallonia), Aruba, Germany, Ireland, Spain and Croatia. Antor organizes a minimum of four activities per year.

Events

On 24 May the Trade Workshop is organized and on 29 November the next Media Workshop is planned. Here, the 27 destinations join forces to update journalists, bloggers and photographers on the latest developments, upcoming events and special themes for the coming tourist year.