Tourism Corporation Bonaire Launches ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2023’

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing the start of the ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2023’.

The main goal of the competition is to bring attention to preserving the island’s lesser-known wonders. “This contest invites participants to rediscover Bonaire, explore less-frequented spots, and capture these moments in photographs”, says TCB.

Participants are invited to capture images of Bonaire, Klein Bonaire, and its Marne Park. Each unique photograph aims to pique curiosity and inspire visits to these locales. The contest is open to individuals aged 18 and above, using either a camera or smartphone, and is intended for all who hold an affinity for Bonaire. This invitation extends not only to the local community but also warmly welcomes visitors to join in the endeavor.

Four weeks

The ‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2023’ will run for a duration of four weeks, beginning on August 28th and concluding on September 24th. The top three winners will be chosen and announced on September 26th, 2023, from all eligible entries on the website www.bonaireisland.com/photo-contest/. Participants are also encouraged to share their images on social media, tagging @bonaireisland and using the hashtags #CaptureBonaire2023 and #ItsInOurNature.

Contestants have the opportunity to win the following prizes: a 2-night stay for two in a new room at Captain Don’s Habitat, a day spent at sea aboard the new boat of Fun Trips Bonaire and a dining experience at the new restaurant Zara’s Refined Dining Bonaire

For comprehensive information and participation guidelines, participants can visit www.bonaireisland.com/photo-contest/