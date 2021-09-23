- 18Shares
KRALENDIJK– Tourism Corporation Bonaire launches its 3rd Tourism Book entitled ‘Tourism on Bonaire, Authentic Experience’. It is part of TCB’s social engagement plan. The tourist office wants to make tourism part of the educational programs at local schools.
The book focuses on the authentic experiences of Bonaire, including its history, flora and fauna, activities and much more. Another educational publication full of essential information about our island.
“We are proud of our team and the collaboration with our educational stakeholders that brought this important project to fruition. It is not only important, but also a responsibility of all of us to ensure that tourism is part of our curriculum in our schools. We depend on our youth of the future to be inspired and part of the most dynamic industry on the island.” According to CEO of TCB, Mr Miles Mercera.
Tourism Corporation Bonaire had organized an event in Captain Don’s Habitat to launch the 3rd tourism book and to announce the winners of the school competition ‘Boneiru Eksperensia Outéntiko ku Arte 100% resiklá – Authentic Bonaire Experience 100% Recycled Art’.
It was a cheerful afternoon in the presence of Nina den Heyer, Deputy of Education, CEO of TCB Miles Mercera, author and publisher Denise de Jong-Rekwest, winners, parents, guests of honor and TCB Team.
