Tourism Corporation Bonaire nominated for the Holiday Awards 2023

KRALENDIJK- The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has been nominated for the Dutch ‘Vakantie Award 2023’. The winner of the Vakantie Award will be announced during the TravMagazine Travel Gala.

This event will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Hart of Holland: Nijkerk. During the evening, the travel industry not only looks back to the past year, but also to the future. The theme is ‘Proud to be in travel’.

The TCB has been nominated in the categories: Tourist Office and Sustainability.

Proud

“As the theme of the evening, ‘Proud to be in travel’, TCB is proud of the nominations,” says TCB Director Miles Mercera of TCB. Bonaire’s conservation efforts distinguish us as a leading vacation spot with a focus on sustainability, economic development and culture. The complete rebranding of all our expressions reinforces these developments, It’s in our nature.”