Tourism Corporation Bonaire now also has its financial statements in order

LTR: TCB director Miles Mercera, Adely Susanna-Jansen (BHM), Marjolein Oleana (TCB) and Commissioner Economy and Tourisn, Clark Abraham. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Following Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen (BOG), Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has now organized its financial statements.

On Wednesday afternoon, aboard the cruise ship Rhapsody Of The Seas, the financial statements, including the approving accounting statement for the year 2022, were presented to TCB director Miles Mercera and Adely Susana-Jansen as the representative of the Shareholder.

With this, BOG and TCB are leading the way among other government companies, some of which have significant delays in financial reporting.

Priority

Susana-Jansen stated last week that addressing delays in government companies is one of her priorities since her appointment as director of Bonaire Holding Maatschappij (BHM).

